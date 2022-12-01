Steem Market Cap Hits $69.71 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $69.71 million and $6.91 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,931.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00458514 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022885 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002895 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00116888 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.29 or 0.00840362 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.86 or 0.00654740 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00252342 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
