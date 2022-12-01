Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.49 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $70.49 million and $6.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001042 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,131.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00452412 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022687 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002887 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00116752 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00831394 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00653904 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00247002 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
