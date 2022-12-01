Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.60. 327,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

