Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 751,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

