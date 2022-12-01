Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.
Lumentum Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 751,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.
