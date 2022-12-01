Stifel Nicolaus Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $185.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.18.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $160.25 on Monday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $299.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 296.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.