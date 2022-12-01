StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $19.39 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.