StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.83. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.35.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.