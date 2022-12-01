StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $53.89 million, a PE ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

About Gaia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

