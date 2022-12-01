StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $53.89 million, a PE ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
