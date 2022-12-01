StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Qumu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.76. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu

About Qumu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

