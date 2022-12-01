StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.76. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
