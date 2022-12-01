StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WHLM opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

