StockNews.com Upgrades Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to “Hold”

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.
Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $75.15. 330,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,043. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $25,411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
