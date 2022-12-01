Storj Achieves Market Capitalization of $138.74 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Storj has a market capitalization of $138.74 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storj has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Storj

Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

