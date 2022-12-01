Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.30

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.30 and traded as low as $24.10. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 8,176 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $4.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

In other Stratus Properties news, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $732,884.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $732,884.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stratus Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

