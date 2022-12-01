Streamr (DATA) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (DATA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $21.51 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

