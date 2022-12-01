S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,165.46

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,165.46 ($25.91) and traded as low as GBX 2,115 ($25.30). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,120 ($25.36), with a volume of 731 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of S&U from GBX 2,660 ($31.82) to GBX 2,180 ($26.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
S&U Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,165.56. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The company has a market cap of £253.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.25.
S&U Cuts Dividend
S&U Company Profile
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.