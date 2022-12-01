S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,165.46

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,165.46 ($25.91) and traded as low as GBX 2,115 ($25.30). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,120 ($25.36), with a volume of 731 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of S&U from GBX 2,660 ($31.82) to GBX 2,180 ($26.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get S&U alerts:

S&U Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,165.56. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The company has a market cap of £253.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.25.

S&U Cuts Dividend

S&U Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. S&U’s payout ratio is 39.38%.

(Get Rating)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

