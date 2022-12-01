SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Shares Down 12%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 21,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

SugarBud Craft Growers Stock Down 12.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$718,630.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15.

About SugarBud Craft Growers

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

