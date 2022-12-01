Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Down 24.0% in November

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 131,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SDPI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 35,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,510. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

