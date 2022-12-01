Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Up 26.1% in November

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgalign

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgalign by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 310,676 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Stock Performance

SRGA remained flat at $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

