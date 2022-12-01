Susquehanna Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $44.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.42, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.