SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Up 22.1% in November

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.17. 800,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.04.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

