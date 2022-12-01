Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.88 and last traded at $88.88. Approximately 393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.80.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98.

About Swiss Re

(Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.