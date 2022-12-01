Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.88 and last traded at $88.88. Approximately 393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.80.
Swiss Re Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98.
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
Further Reading
