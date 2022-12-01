Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Stock Up 1.3 %

SLVM stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.80. 33,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,678. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,597,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its position in Sylvamo by 1,131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,059,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,915,000 after buying an additional 973,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sylvamo by 1,015.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 772,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 703,281 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,180,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 1,165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 424,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 390,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

