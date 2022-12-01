Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the October 31st total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptogenix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Synaptogenix Stock Up 1.0 %

Synaptogenix stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.92. 25,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. Synaptogenix has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.