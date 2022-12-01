Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of SNCRL stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.12. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.