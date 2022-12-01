Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.35 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $353.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.65.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $413.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

