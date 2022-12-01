Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48-2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $413.42.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $12.83 on Thursday, hitting $352.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,661. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.55 and its 200 day moving average is $320.65. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.2% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 19.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.