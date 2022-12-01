Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 676,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,060. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

