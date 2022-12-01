Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco Price Performance

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

SYY opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

