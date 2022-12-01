T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $113.90.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 3.7 %

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $124.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $208.30. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

