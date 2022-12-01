Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.8% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 14.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 48.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE TGT traded down $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $164.46. 77,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average of $159.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

