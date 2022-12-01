Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) General Counsel Sells $19,519.50 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 1,183 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $19,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $264,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TARS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 84,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 202.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

