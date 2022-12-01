Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) General Counsel Sells $19,519.50 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 1,183 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $19,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $264,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TARS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 84,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $26.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.