TD Securities Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$97.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.63.

CNQ stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$80.72. 2,039,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,251. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$48.42 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$7,572,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,544,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,108,747.18. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$7,572,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,544,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,108,747.18. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total value of C$148,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,580.54. Insiders have sold 221,950 shares of company stock worth $17,621,526 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

