Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,381 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Electric were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $85.97 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GE. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

