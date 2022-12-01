Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.98 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,224 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 18.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 56.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 40,372 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

