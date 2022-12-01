Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.93 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,424 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 64.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 184,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

