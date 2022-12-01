Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Mills were worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

