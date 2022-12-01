Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$61.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$56.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.50.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.98. 925,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,188. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$32.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The stock has a market cap of C$26.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

