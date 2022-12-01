Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.32.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

