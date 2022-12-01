Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $175.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.37.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $160.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.72. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Five Below by 4.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

