Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 138.5% in November

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,543. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,333,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 84,056 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,817 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 171,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 33,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

