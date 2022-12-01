Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.38.
Tenaris Price Performance
Shares of TS opened at $34.47 on Monday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.
Tenaris Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth $8,185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth $3,479,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth $4,585,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaris (TS)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.