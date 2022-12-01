Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4,877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 306,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.61. The company has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

