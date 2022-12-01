Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $916.06 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Tezos has a total market cap of $916.06 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC on major exchanges.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,561,526 coins and its circulating supply is 918,127,863 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.
