Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $916.06 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Tezos has a total market cap of $916.06 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002147 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008144 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,561,526 coins and its circulating supply is 918,127,863 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.