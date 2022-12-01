The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $186.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.95.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $171.91 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $188.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

