The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $55,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

HD traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $326.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,610. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $334.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

