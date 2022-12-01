The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.11

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $15.36. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 19,331 shares trading hands.
The Mexico Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.
The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th.
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
