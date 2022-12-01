The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Insider Acquires £9,450 in Stock

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) insider Karyn Lamont bought 3,000 shares of The North American Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £9,450 ($11,305.18).

LON:NAIT opened at GBX 315.01 ($3.77) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of £441.75 million and a PE ratio of 968.75. The North American Income Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 256.30 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($3.88).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

