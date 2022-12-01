The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. Sells 65,742 Shares

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,745,964.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $167.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 75.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.