The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TWN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The Taiwan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.