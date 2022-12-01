The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Insider Es Charles Van Sells 5,721 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) insider Es Charles Van sold 5,721 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $70,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Es Charles Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Es Charles Van sold 3,862 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $43,601.98.

Vita Coco Stock Up 6.1 %

Vita Coco stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,450. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $702.41 million and a P/E ratio of 91.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

